BANGKOK May 15 Thai Union Frozen Products PCL
(TUF), the world's largest canned tuna maker, said on
Friday its first-quarter net profit rose 59 percent mainly due
to foreign exchange gains and lower finance costs.
Net profit was 1.5 billion baht ($44.64 million) for the
January-March quarter, well above the 790 million baht average
forecast by five analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Sales rose 2.4 percent from a year earlier due to
consolidation of three seafood companies the group acquired, it
said in a statement.
It had foreign exchange gain of 1.12 billion baht versus a
254 million baht gain in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 33.6000 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)