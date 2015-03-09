BANGKOK, March 9 Thai Union Frozen Products PCL
said on Monday it was likely to exceed its 2015 sales
target of $5 billion on anticipation of higher contribution from
acquisitions including a planned takeover of U.S. rival Bumble
Bee Seafoods.
Thai Union, the world's largest canned tuna producer, will
review in 2017 its long-term sales target of $8 billion after
the integration with Bumble Bee is complete, chief executive
Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters.
Thai Union is in the process of raising $400 million by
offering new shares to help finance acquisitions and the company
expected the $1.5 billion purchase of Bumble Bee to be closed in
the second half of this year, Thiraphong said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)