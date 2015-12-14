BANGKOK Dec 14 The world's largest canned tuna
maker Thai Union Group PCL said on Monday any migrant
labour abuse in the seafood industry was unacceptable.
The statement came after the Associated Press reported that
shrimp processed in plants using forced and child labour in
Thailand was on the shelves in U.S. stores.
One of those plants allegedly supplied a subsidiary of Thai
Union, AP reported.
Greenpeace called on the company and the Thai seafood sector
to do more on the issue.
The news comes as Thailand faces pressure from the European
Union to clean up in another problem area in the industry -
illegal fishing - or face a trade ban.
"Any illegal or unethical labour practices are unacceptable
to Thai Union," the company's Chief Executive Thiraphong
Chansiri said in the statement. "This is yet another wake up
call not only to us, but to the entire industry."
Thai Union's subsidiary Okeanus had terminated its
relationship with a supplier it suspected of breaking its code
of conduct, the company said in the statement.
Thai Union, which counts Wal-Mart and Costco
Wholesale Corp among buyers, said last week it had
decided to stop working with external shrimp processing plants.
It would bring those operations in-house from Jan. 1,
because it was difficult to guarantee external suppliers were
following its rules, Thai Union said. The company would offer
jobs to a thousand of the workers from those external processing
plants.
Greenpeace called on the Thai Union to do more.
"The inaction by the entire industry and shiny PR moves are
no longer acceptable," Greenpeace U.S. Oceans Campaign Director
John Hocevar said.
"It is time for Thai Union and its buyers to audit and clean
up every single link in their seafood supply chains -- not just
the one implicated in the latest of many investigations."
Shares in Thai Union closed down 1.68 percent to 17.60 baht
on Monday, underperforming a 1.04 percent drop of the main index
.
Thailand, the world's third-largest seafood exporter, was
given six months by the European Union in April to address
issues that had allowed fish caught illegally to enter the
supply chain.
The U.S. State Department said in a report this year on human
trafficking that some Thai and migrant workers were subjected to
forced labour on Thai fishing boats.
