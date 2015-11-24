BANGKOK Nov 24 Thai Union Group (TU),
the world's largest canned tuna producer, said on Tuesday it
expects U.S. authorities to rule on Dec. 18 on whether its
proposed acquisition of rival Bumble Bee Seafoods will be
approved.
If the Bumble Bee deal goes through, TU will divest its
holding in its Chicken of the Sea brand, TUF's Chief Executive
Officer Thirapong Chansiri told a news conference, adding that
the firm has prepared potential buyers for Chicken of the Sea.
TU has set an investment budget of 3.5 billion baht ($97.74
million) for 2016, not including mergers and acquisitions,
Thirapong said.
TU expects growth of 4 to 10 percent in 2015 and to achieve
full-year revenue of 120 billion baht ($3.35 billion), he said.
The U.S. market is the company's biggest, contributing 42
percent of sales in the first nine months and 30 percent from
Europe. Chicken of the Sea is the third-largest tuna brand in
the United States.
TU is on track to achieve a sales target of $8 billion in
2020 through acquisitions and organic, or self-generated,
growth, Thiraphong said.
($1 = 35.8100 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre and Jacqueline Wong)