By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Nov 24 Thai Union Group (TU), the world's largest canned tuna producer, said on Tuesday it expected U.S. authorities to decide on Dec. 18 whether to approve its proposed $1.5 billion acquisition of rival Bumble Bee Seafoods.

If the deal goes through, TU will divest its holding in its Chicken of the Sea brand, TU's Chief Executive Officer Thiraphong Chansiri told a news conference, adding the firm had prepared potential buyers for the brand.

The Bumble Bee acquisition was announced last December as TU stepped up its international expansion drive, but the U.S. Department of Justice subsequently launched an antitrust investigation into the deal.

Bumble Bee is the largest canned tuna and sardine producer in North America, with brands including Brunswick and Sweet Sue.

The U.S. market is TU's biggest, contributing 42 percent of sales in the first nine months of this year. Europe contributed 30 percent. Chicken of the Sea is the third-largest tuna brand in the United States.

TU is on track to achieve a sales target of $8 billion in 2020 through acquisitions and organic, or self-generated, growth, Thiraphong said.

He said TU had an investment budget of 3.5 billion baht ($97.7 million) for 2016, not including mergers and acquisitions.

TU expects revenue growth of 4 to 10 percent in 2015 and to achieve full-year revenue of 120 billion baht, he said.

That is below its previously announced target of $5 billion due to a delay in the Bumble Bee purchase.

TU had sales of $2.8 billion in the first nine months of 2015.

The company has an abundance of cash to finance acquisition with earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) expected to hit a new high of 13 billion baht this year versus 10 billion baht a year earlier.

TU expects revenue to rise 15-20 percent in 2016 thanks to a brighter outlook for the seafood industry and strong growth in Europe and other markets, Thiraphong said, adding next year's profit margin would remain high at 16-17 percent due to rising tuna prices.

The outlook for the shrimp business, which contributes to nearly 30 percent of TU's sales, is expected to improve further in 2016 when industry output is forecast to rise 10-20 percent to 270,000 to 300,000 tonnes, he added.

($1 = 35.8100 baht) (Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre, Jacqueline Wong and Mark Potter)