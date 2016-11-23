BANGKOK Nov 23 Thai Union Pcl, Thailand's leading seafood producer, said its loss-making salmon business will continue in the red in the fourth quarter due to higher raw material costs, before making a later-than-expected recovery early next year.

Higher salmon prices and an unexpected rise in tuna prices dragged down the company's third-quarter gross margin to 14.1 percent, the lowest in six quarters, an earnings presentation showed on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the world's biggest producer of canned tuna posted a drop in profits for the quarter to September, even as sales hit a record high for a second consecutive quarter.

"We had earlier expected the salmon business to recover in the second half of this year, but now it should take longer than expected to recover (in Q1, 2017)," Chief Financial Officer Joerg Ayrle said during the presentation.

The salmon business has been making a loss since the start of the year and high raw material prices mean margins will be squeezed in the fourth quarter as well, Ayrle said.

Salmon prices closed at 63 Norwegian crowns ($7.40)/kg in October, versus an average of 61 Norwegian crowns/kg in the first nine months, up 50.8 percent on year, Thai Union said.

Norway is the biggest salmon producer in the world ahead of Chile with more than 50 percent of global supply in 2016. In September, the Norwegian Seafood Federation said it hopes the industry will achieve flat year-on-year salmon output in Norway in 2017 after a 5-6 percent drop in 2016.

Thai Union expects its sales from current businesses to generate an organic growth of about 5 to 6 percent over the next three years mainly, Ayrle said.

Thai Union's sales rose 7.7 percent in third quarter, which included a 2 percent growth from organic current businesses and 5.8 percent growth from recent acquisitions, he said.

The company will also focus on controlling costs to boost margins, while it seeks more acquisitions to grow its sales, Ayrle said, adding he did not expect a large acquisition in the near future after the recent $575-million purchase of U.S. seafood chain Red Lobster Seafood Restaurants.

At 0500 GMT, Thai Union shares were down 2.3 percent at 20.90 baht ($0.5889), a six-day low, while the Thai main index was 0.4 percent higher. ($1 = 8.5116 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 35.4900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)