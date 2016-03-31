BANGKOK, March 31 Thai Union Group Pcl, the world's largest canned tuna producer, aims to invest at least 1.1 billion baht ($31 million) over the next three years to expand research facilities to focus on value-added products, chief executive said on Thursday.

The move is one of the company's core strategies to boost profit margin and achieve sales target of $8 billion by 2020, Thiraphong Chansiri told Reuters on the sidelines of an opening ceremony of the first pilot plant in Bangkok.

Thai Union, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand and counts Wal-Mart and Costco among its buyers, set a budget of 600 million baht on expanding the 1,200 square metre R&D facility during 2015-2017, Thiraphong said.

The company also planned to spend at least 500 million baht on building a new centre at another location with estimated size of 5,000-10,000 square metres in 2017, he said.

Thai Union is one of leading Thai food companies joining the military government's "Food Innopolis" project, which aims to promote Thailand as a hub for food research and innovation and attract international companies to invest in the sector.

Earlier this month, state-run Board of Investment approved tax incentives for companies that invest in food clusters under the project. ($1 = 35.2300 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn, editing by David Evans)