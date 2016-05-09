BANGKOK May 9 Thai Union Group Pcl, the
world's largest canned tuna maker, said on Monday first-quarter
net profit fell 19 percent on year, due mainly to lower gain
from foreign exchange, but sales rose 9.3 percent thanks to
improved seafood business.
Net profit was 1.23 billion baht ($35.03 million) for the
January-March period, slightly higher than the average forecast
of 1.12 billion baht by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.
The recent acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Germany's
leading seafood player, Rugen Fisch, and a weaker baht against
the dollar and the euro had a positive impact on its
first-quarter performance, the company said in a statement.
Thai Union, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand, said
the intensifying competition in the U.S. seafood sector took a
toll on its subsidiary, which shifted focus on profit over
market share, it said.
The U.S. market is Thai Union's biggest, contributing about
40 percent of sales. Europe contributed 30 percent. 'Chicken of
the Sea' is the third-largest tuna brand in the United States.
($1 = 35.1100 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)