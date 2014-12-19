BANGKOK Dec 19 Bangkok Bank PCL and
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) will offer a $1.51 billion
bridge loan to Thai Union Frozen Products to finance
the purchase of U.S. tuna firm Bumble Bee Seafoods, executives
from the two banks said.
"We are one of two lenders to support loan to Thai Union
Frozen," Pimolpa Suntichok, executive vice president and head of
corporate banking at SCB, told Reuters on Friday. The loan would
be for up to one year, she added.
A senior executive at Bangkok Bank confirmed that Thailand's
top lender would participate in providing the loan to Thai
Union.
Thai Union, the world's largest canned tuna producer, said
on Friday it has signed an agreement to acquire Bumble Bee for
$1.51 billion from a private equity firm.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb and Muralikumar Anantharaman)