BANGKOK May 21 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world's largest canned tuna producer, said second-quarter net profit and revenue will be higher than the same period a year earlier thanks to recoveries in its core businesses and the weakness of the Thai baht.

Thai Union, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand and counts Wal-Mart and Costco among its buyers, expects its gross profit margin to rise at least 14 percent this year, President Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters.

The company plans to invest 3.5 billion baht ($107.58 million) each this year and next year, he said.

Last week, the export-oriented company reported a 40 percent rise in first-quarter net profit due to an improving tuna business and gains from a weaker Thai baht.

($1 = 32.5350 Thai baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)