BANGKOK May 21 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
, the world's largest canned tuna producer, said
second-quarter net profit and revenue will be higher than the
same period a year earlier thanks to recoveries in its core
businesses and the weakness of the Thai baht.
Thai Union, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand and
counts Wal-Mart and Costco among its buyers,
expects its gross profit margin to rise at least 14 percent this
year, President Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters.
The company plans to invest 3.5 billion baht ($107.58
million) each this year and next year, he said.
Last week, the export-oriented company reported a 40 percent
rise in first-quarter net profit due to an improving tuna
business and gains from a weaker Thai baht.
($1 = 32.5350 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)