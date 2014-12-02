(Adds executive comment, company context)
BANGKOK Dec 2 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
, the world's largest canned tuna producer, said it
expects revenue to rise 8 percent to $4 billion this year,
targeting $5 billion in 2015 on higher tuna and shrimp sales as
it lines up more acquisitions.
President and Chief Executive Thiraphong Chansiri said on
Tuesday the fast-growing company will seek more deals as it eyes
revenue of around $8 billion in 2020.
"M&A is our key strategy to expand and we see a lot of
opportunities," Thiraphong told reporters in a press briefing.
Recently acquired Norwegian seafood firm King Oscar and
French smoked salmon supplier MerAlliance would help boost
revenue and profit margins, Thiraphong said.
Revenue of $4 billion this year would represent growth of
8.1 percent from 2013's $3.7 billion. Earlier this month Thai
Union Frozen reported revenue of 88.63 billion baht ($2.7
billion) for the first nine months of 2014, with tuna and shrimp
revenues accounting for about 70 percent of total
