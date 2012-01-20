BANGKOK Jan 20 Thai Airways International Pcl :

* Expects to post a net loss of 5 billion baht ($157 million) in the fourth quarter due to floods and weaker passenger numbers, President Piyasvasti Amranand told reporters

* Its cabin factor, the percentage of passenger seats, has risen to about 76-78 percent now from an average 70 percent in 2011

* Plans to reduce salaries of senior executives to help save operating costs of about 600 million baht a year($1 = 31.75 Baht) (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom)