BANGKOK, March 20 Thai Airways International Pcl :

* Expects to make net profit in 2012 thanks to cost controls despite oil price volatility, President Piyasvasti Amranand told reporters

* Has no plan to raise fuel surcharge for March and April despite higher jet fuel prices as the company has been hedging

* Its cabin factor -- the percentage of seats sold -- has improved in the first two months

* The national carrier made a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 because of severe floods that cut passenger numbers; the outcome was even worse than analysts had expected. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)