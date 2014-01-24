BANGKOK Jan 24 National carrier Thai Airways
International Pcl said on Friday it aimed for
passenger growth of 4 percent in 2014, lower than the 4.6
percent growth to 20 million in 2013.
The slower growth forecast was attributed to weak economic
outlook and the impact from domestic political unrest, the
carrier's Acting President Chokchai Panyayong told reporters.
The airline aimed for cabin factor - the number of seats
sold - at 76 percent in 2014, but first-quarter numbers will be
around 70 percent, below the whole-year target, because
political woes have affected the tourism sector, he said.
Thai Airways, whose president resigned for health reasons
this month, posted a heavy net loss for the second consecutive
quarter, hit by a lower passenger yield, fierce competition and
foreign exchange losses.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)