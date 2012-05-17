BANGKOK May 17 Asia Aviation Pcl, owner of the Thai affilate of Malaysian-based budget carrier AirAsia Bhd , has set an initial public offering (IPO) price of 3.7 baht ($0.12) a share to raise 4.5 billion baht ($143 million) in the Thai market this month, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

Asia Aviation, a holding company that owns 51 percent of Thai AirAsia, will offer 1.212 billion shares, or 25 percent, in the IPO, the company said in a statement.

The 3.7 baht per share was near the top of the price range of 3.30-3.80 baht, w hich translated to a 2013 price to earnings ratio of 8.8-10.3, according to IFR Asia. ($1 = 31.4800 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)