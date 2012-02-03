BANGKOK Feb 3 Thai Airways International Pcl :

* Expects revenue to rise 7 percent to 208 billion baht ($6.7 billion) for 2012, the company said in a statement

* Aims for cabin factor, the percentage of passenger seats sold, at 74.98 this year, a 4.61 percent increase from a year earlier

* During 2012-2013, the flag carrier planned for delivery of 25 new planes and would decommission 21 aging ones

* Plans to start operations of the new regional airline named, Thai Smile, from July 1, with first flights flying to Macao

($1 = 30.89 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Martin Petty)