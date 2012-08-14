BANGKOK Aug 14 Thai Airways International Pcl
reported a quarterly net loss of 1.53 billion baht
($49 million) on Tuesday as aggressive promotions and fierce
competition dragged down passenger yields, even though passenger
numbers improved.
The April-June net loss from Thailand's flag carrier was
smaller than the 7.87 billion baht loss it made a year earlier
and compares with a profit of 3.64 billion baht in the first
quarter.
Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a net loss of
1.1 billion baht for second quarter, which is the low season for
tourism in Thailand.
Thai Airways' cabin factor, the percentage of seats sold, is
expected to rise to about 75 percent in the April-June period,
versus 66.4 percent a year earlier, analysts said.
They expect the airline to return to net profit in the third
quarter when the tourist season starts, especially as fuel jet
prices have dropped.
($1 = 31.4900 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)