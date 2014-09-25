BANGKOK, Sept 25 Thai oil refiner Bangchak
Petroleum pcl
* Says to invest at least 9 billion baht ($279 million) next
year to expand business
* Says expects to buy one more petroleum field, worth up to
$100 million, in ASEAN countries this year. It did not say in
which country
* Says expects a stock loss in the third quarter due to
lower global oil prices before returning to profit in the fourth
quarter
($1=32.3 baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Orathai Sriring;
Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)