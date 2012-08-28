SINGAPORE Aug 28 Thai Beverage said
on Tuesday it had increased its stake in Fraser and Neave
to 29 percent, just below the 30 percent level that
would trigger a mandatory offer for the entire company.
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, ThaiBev's main
shareholder, has been trying to stop F&N's sale of its 40
percent effective stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific
Breweries to Dutch brewer Heineken.
ThaiBev said the value of the shares it bought from the
open market was S$311 million ($248 million), confirming market
talk it was the buyer of F&N shares in a block trade last week.
($1 = 1.2517 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Dan Lalor)