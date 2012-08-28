(Corrects second paragraph to show value of stake was in
Singapore dollars, not U.S. dollars)
* ThaiBev stake in F&N rises to 29 pct
* Heineken seeking to buy F&N stakes in Tiger beer maker
SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Thai Beverage has
raised its stake in Fraser and Neave to just below the
level that would trigger a mandatory offer for the whole
company, showing its commitment to blocking Heineken's
bid for Asia Pacific Breweries.
ThaiBev, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, said on Tuesday it had bought a 2.6 percent
stake in Fraser and Neave for S$316 million bring its interest
to 29.0 percent. If it hit 30 percent it would be obliged to bid
for the whole of the Singapore conglomerate.
The stake increase is the latest move in a six-week battle
pitting ThaiBev against Heineken. The world's third-largest
brewer was jolted into action when Charoen became the largest
shareholder in F&N, with which Heineken has a joint venture
controlling Tiger beer maker APB.
Heineken is seeking to convince Fraser and Neave
shareholders to accept its S$7.94 billion ($6.3 billion) offer
to buy F&N out of the joint venture and to take F&N's 7.3
percent direct stake and APB shares held by others.
Those shareholders also include Japan's Kirin Holdings
, which holds just under 15 percent of Fraser and Neave.
($1 = 1.2517 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Philip
Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)