HONG KONG, Sept 10 Thai Beverage PCL
is seeking a bridge loan of around S$9 billion ($7.3 billion) to
back its potential takeover of conglomerate Fraser & Neave Ltd
, Basis Point reported on Monday.
The financing comes on the heel of a similar bridge loan of
S$2.8 billion the company sealed last month to buy a 22 percent
stake in the Singapore-listed firm from banking group OCBC
, Basis Point quoted banking sources as saying.
A spokeswoman for Thai Beverage declined comment to Reuters.
ThaiBev, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, has spent S$3.6 billion ($2.9 billion) to buy
29 percent of F&N, partly funded through a S$2.8 billion loan
facility. If ThaiBev's holding hits 30 percent, it would be
obliged to bid for all of F&N.
ThaiBev has requested financing proposals from several
banks, including Singaporean, Malaysian and Japanese banks,
Basis Point, a Reuters publication, reported.
($1 = 1.2362 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Chen and Prakash Chakravarti of Basis
Point; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)