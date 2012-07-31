BRIEF-XL Catlin says extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 pct
* XL Catlin - has extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 percent to USD 500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Aug 1 Thai Beverage PCL obtained a key waiver from the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday that will accelerate its move to become the biggest shareholder of Fraser and Neave Ltd.
The decision will enable ThaiBev to have a say on Heineken NV's $6 billion bid for Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd , a company jointly controlled by the Dutch brewer and F&N.
Thai Beverage said in a statement that the Singapore bourse operator waived a requirement that it obtain the approval of its shareholders to complete the purchase of a 22 percent stake in F&N from Singapore lender OCBC Ltd and its affiliated groups.
It has already fulfilled other conditions and submitted an undertaking that it will obtain shareholder approval within three months.
In a separate filing, ThaiBev said it now owns about 24.1 percent of F&N, further increasing its stake in the beverages-to-property company through market purchases.
ThaiBev and Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, which owns 15 percent, have emerged as the biggest shareholders of F&N, which is considering Heineken's bid for the maker of Tiger beer.
Last Friday, Heineken extended its takeover offer for APB by one week. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business