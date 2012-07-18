By Khettiya Jittapong
| BANGKOK, July 18
BANGKOK, July 18 If his past deals are anything
to go by, rags-to-riches Thai magnate Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
will not be easily dissuaded from his bid for a nearly $1.6
billion stake in Singapore drinks and property group Fraser and
Neave (F&N).
The son of a Bangkok street vendor, Charoen has built an
empire around the TCC Group, that controls, among other
companies, Thai Beverage Pcl and privately held TCC
Land, the owner of shopping malls and hotels including the Hotel
Plaza Athenee in New York.
His interest in buying 18.2 percent of F&N and 7.9 percent
of Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd -- both owned by
Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and its
insurance unit -- fit the pattern of expanding his drinks
business.
It may also be a chance for his son, who now heads Thai
Beverage, to cut his international teeth with a big deal.
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, the third of the billionaire' s
five children, was named president and chief executive of
Thailand's top beer and spirits group in 2008. A Thai Beverage
statement on Wednesday, confirming its bid for F&N and Asia
Pacific Breweries, was signed by him.
"The son is now taking a more pro-active role," said one
person who has worked with the company.
"He is lot more subdued than his father. He is very focused
on the beverage business. And this move is driven by him, though
ultimately the final decisions are still made by the father. He
hasn't done many deals so this is his first foray."
Beyond drinks, F&N may well be a property play for Charoen,
who already has substantial investments in Singapore's booming
real estate market.
F&N earned 59 percent of its 2011 revenue from its food and
beverage business and 34 percent from property. It is among the
bigger players in Singapore's property development market and
has interests in publishing, printing and other businesses.
In 2007, the Straits Times newspaper reported Charoen bought
47 of the 48 units in a luxury Singapore condominium a day
before a private preview sale. He would have bought the whole
thing, it said, if local laws did not prevent a foreigner from
owning all units in a development.
In May, Charoen told a Thai newspaper he was looking to set
up new plants in Vietnam and aiming to export more beer and
non-alcoholic drinks in Southeast Asia.
Thai Beverage bought nearly 65 percent of Serm Suk Pcl
, the local bottler of PepsiCo, in October to
expand its soft drinks business. In 2008, it took over Thai
green tea and sushi maker Oishi Group for $214
million.
Charoen's attempt to become F&N's biggest shareholder has
riled Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, as
an encroachment on its turf.
For the Dutch brewer, Asia is a fast-growing market for its
own brand and also a place where it makes Tiger, Singapore's
biggest-selling beer, with F&N.
But Charoen, ranked by Forbes as the 184th richest person in
the world with an estimated worth of $5.5 billion, is no
stranger to a challenge.
FAMILY BUSINESS
Starting in the trading business, he and his family expanded
aggressively in the liquor, sugar milling, banking and insurance
fields during the 1980s and early 1990s.
Charoen entered the Thai beer market in 1995 by setting up a
joint venture with Danish brewer Carlsberg to produce Chang
(Elephant) brand. He later formed Beer Thai Co to manage
marketing and distribution for Chang.
Asia's financial crisis of 1997/98, which led to the closure
of financial institutions owned by his family, forced him to
leave Thailand and stay overseas for a while.
His fortunes changed after the company intensified a battle
for Chang's market share in 1999 by cutting its wholesale prices
and gained ground on its arch-rival Singha Corporation, which
had been selling Thailand's best-known beer Singha (Lion) since
1933.
Beer Thai was later restructured and became part of Thai
Beverage before listing in Singapore in 2006.
Thai Beverage said on Wednesday it would spend 2.5 billion
baht ($79 million) to set up four distribution centres as part
of its push into other Southeast Asian markets.
As patriarch, Charoen has kept the business in the family in
other ways. He is chairman of venerable Thai trading firm Berli
Jucker but son-in-law Aswin Techajaroenvikul leads it
as it embarks on major expansion plans in the region.
Charoen has also tried to venture beyond beverages and real
estate into sport.
In 2004, he expressed interest in buying a stake in English
soccer giants and five-time European champions Liverpool FC,
with then Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as a potential
partner in a 25 percent share.
The agreement fell through but Charoen stayed close to
English soccer by clinching a $2.75 million deal to advertise
Chang beer on the shirts of Everton, Liverpool's biggest rivals.