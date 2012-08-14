SINGAPORE Aug 14 Singapore-listed Thai Beverage
PCL, which is challenging Heineken's bid to
take over Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries,
posted on Tuesday a 64 percent rise in quarterly net profit,
helped by higher sales of spirits and non-alcoholic beverages.
ThaiBev earned 5.1 billion baht ($162 million) for the three
months ended in June, up from 3.1 billion baht a year earlier.
The firm also said it had cash and cash equivalent of 3.9
billion baht at the end of June, up from 3.4 billion baht at
end-December 2011.
ThaiBev did not explain why it had been increasing its stake
in Fraser and Neave, which controls 40 percent of APB.
But the company said it had completed its purchase of a 22
percent stake in F&N from the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
group. ThaiBev now holds 26.4 percent of F&N's issured
shares, after buying blocks of additional shares from the open
market.
ThaiBev is controlled by Thailand's second-richest man
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. A company controlled by his
son-in-law on Tuesday completed the purchase of a 8.6 percent
stake in APB.
($1 = 31.4900 Thai baht)
($1 = 1.2454 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)