SINGAPORE Feb 28 Shares in Thai Beverage PCL jumped 9.8 pct to $0.56 on Friday and were on course for their strongest daily rise in six months after the company reported better quarterly results.

ThaiBev, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, posted a full-year net profit of 19.13 billion Thai baht ($586.81 million), down 33 percent on the year.

The company did not disclose fourth-quarter results, but had earlier said the net profit for the first nine months of the year was 12.54 billion Thai baht.

($1 = 32.6000 Thai baht) (Reporting by Rujun Shen)