Manufacturers in Egypt turn to local sourcing as prices soar
CAIRO, April 27 In green fields near Egypt's Mediterranean coast, PepsiCo is harvesting its first crop of potatoes produced from local seeds to make a leading brand of chips.
SINGAPORE Feb 28 Shares in Thai Beverage PCL jumped 9.8 pct to $0.56 on Friday and were on course for their strongest daily rise in six months after the company reported better quarterly results.
ThaiBev, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, posted a full-year net profit of 19.13 billion Thai baht ($586.81 million), down 33 percent on the year.
The company did not disclose fourth-quarter results, but had earlier said the net profit for the first nine months of the year was 12.54 billion Thai baht.
($1 = 32.6000 Thai baht) (Reporting by Rujun Shen)
CAIRO, April 27 In green fields near Egypt's Mediterranean coast, PepsiCo is harvesting its first crop of potatoes produced from local seeds to make a leading brand of chips.
April 27 A U.S. Senate committee voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of Dr. Scott Gottlieb to lead the Food and Drug Administration.