BANGKOK, July 18 Thai Beverage Pcl,
controlled by billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said on
Wednesday it would spend 2.5 billion baht ($79 million) on
setting up four distribution centres as part of its expansion in
ASEAN.
Thailand's leading beer and spirits group aimed to export
more of its alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to Southeast
Asian countries, President and CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi
said in a statement.
Thai Beverage has already opened the first three centres in
central, northeast and southern Thailand, the statement said.
The Singapore-listed company confimed on Wedesday it was in
talks to buy stakes in beverage-to-property conglomerate Fraser
and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries from
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.
($1 = 31.5550 Thai baht)
