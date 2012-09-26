SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Thai Beverage PLC
and TCC Assets Ltd, which are collectively the largest
shareholders of Fraser and Neave Ltd, said they will
vote against the Singapore conglomerate's proposed capital
reduction.
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, through a linked
firm, TCC Assets, launched a $7.2 billion offer this month to
buy out other shareholders of F&N at S$8.88 a share.
Wednesday's joint statement by Thai Beverage and TCC Assets
did not provide any details on why they will vote against the
proposed capital reduction.
F&N had said it will pay out S$4 billion to shareholders.
F&N plans to cancel one for every three shares held by all
shareholders and pay out S$8.50 for each cancelled share.
F&N's shareholders will meet on Friday to vote on the
proposed sale of the company's 40 percent stake in Asia Pacific
Breweries to Heineken. Shareholders will
also vote on the proposed capital reduction.
ThaiBev and TCC said last week they would vote in favour of
the APB sale to Heineken.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)