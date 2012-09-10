SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Thai Beverage PCL
and related parties have approached several banks in Singapore
for funding to make a potential general offer for Fraser and
Neave Ltd (F&N), which has proposed selling its stake
in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken NV
, Singapore's Business Times reported.
Thai Beverage (ThaiBev), F&N's largest shareholder with 29
percent of the Singapore drinks and property conglomerate, may
need less financing if it can find a partner, the report said.
ThaiBev's controlling shareholder is Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi,
Thailand's second-richest man.
ThaiBev has spent S$3.6 billion ($2.9 billion) to buy 29
percent of F&N, partly funded through a S$2.8 billion loan
facility. If its holding hits 30 percent, ThaiBev would be
obliged to bid for all of the company.
F&N shareholders will vote on the proposed sale of a 40
percent stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries to
Heineken on Sept 28.
A spokeswoman for ThaiBev declined to comment.
($1 = 1.2362 Singapore dollars)
