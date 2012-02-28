BANGKOK Feb 28 Thaicom Pcl :
* Expects to return to net profit for 2012 when its
broadband satellite IPSTAR is expected to break even, Ken
Streutker, assistant vice president for investor relations, told
reporters
* Expects 2012 revenue growth of 7-8 percent and the
utilisation rate of IPSTAR to reach the breakeven point of 35
percent at the end of 2012
* Plans to sell more transponders of Thaicom 6 satellite,
taking it to 30 percent of capacity, its breakeven point
* The company reported a net loss of 490 million baht for
2011, down from a loss of 806 million baht a year earlier
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)