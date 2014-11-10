BANGKOK Nov 10 Thaicom PCL,
Thailand's largest satellite operator, said on Monday
third-quarter net profit dropped 12 percent as loss from a
subsidiary outweighed higher revenue from broadcasting and
broadband satellite business.
Third-quarter net profit fell to 279 million baht ($8.51
million), falling short of the 527 million baht average forecast
by four analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 320
million baht a year earlier.
Analysts expect earnings to improve in the fourth quarter and
next year with increasing demand for satellite bandwidth
because Thailand's television broadcasting industry is in a
transition period of technology change from standard definition
TV to high definition TV.
The company plans to launch $178.5 million Thaicom 8
satellite in the first half of 2016 to provide broadcasting
services after the Thaicom 7 satellite was launched into orbit
in September.
($1 = 32.7800 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Susan Thomas)