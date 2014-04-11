UPDATE 2-Germany sees "non-confrontational solution" with Trump on trade
* Germany's Zypries says steel probe unwelcome (Adds steel probe)
April 11 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says property unit wins land auctions for two sites in Beijing for a combined 5.17 billion yuan ($832.19 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qur48v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2125 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Germany's Zypries says steel probe unwelcome (Adds steel probe)
* BANK OF THE JAMES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND