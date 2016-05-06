May 6 Thaihot Group Co Ltd :

* Says it issued medium term notes worth 2 billion yuan with a term of three years and maturity date May 5, 2019

* Says notes with interest rate of 6.2 percent

* Says China Securities and China Citic Bank served as main underwriters

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9RJzPo

