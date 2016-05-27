Bond market braces for impact of New York's free tuition plan

By David Randall NEW YORK, May 23 Little known private colleges that are already struggling to grow their revenues are facing a new threat that could further weaken their finances and make borrowing harder: free tuition at public universities. The State of New York passed in April a bill that will by 2019 offer free tuition at community colleges and public universities in the state to residents whose families make less than $125,000 per year. At least six other states ar