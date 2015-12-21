BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) -
Stock filing by Advance Information Service Pcl (AIS):
* Advance Info Service Pcl (AIS) says existing
spectrum is sufficient for next three to five years, according
to a stock filing by Somchai Lertsutiwong, chief executive
officer.
* Its 15 MHz bandwidth of 2.1GHz spectrum provides 3G
coverage to more than 98 percent of Thailand's population and
carries another 12-year license period.
* Its newly licensed 15MHz bandwidth of 1800MHz will deploy
4G in January 2016.
* Says considering upcoming capacity partnership with
state-owned TOT
(Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre)