BANGKOK Dec 21 Shares in Thai telecoms firms
skidded on Monday after the auction of two 4G spectrum licences
ended at the weekend amid investor concern at high prices and
future costs and competition in the sector.
The country's largest fully integrated telecoms service
provider, True Corp, and broadband operator Jasmine
International Pcl were the surprise winners on Saturday
of a second auction for two 4G spectrum licences valued at
151.95 billion baht ($4.2 billion).
Jasmine and True Corp stock dropped 16.3 percent and 8.2
percent respectively in early Bangkok trading.
Shares of Advanced Info Services and Total
Access Communication, which lost out in the bidding
battle, dropped 10.3 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre and Kenneth Maxwell)