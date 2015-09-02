GRAPHIC: Advertising spending: link.reuters.com/ran55w
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Sept 2 Unfazed by Thailand's faltering
economy, businesses are pencilling in bigger budgets for digital
advertising as they target Thai consumers via smartphone apps,
social networking forums and video-sharing websites.
Digital advertising spending this year is forecast to jump
by two-thirds to a record 9.9 billion baht ($277.47 million) in
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, according to the
Digital Advertising Association (Thailand) (DAAT). While that
lags the 44 percent and 53 percent growth in 2014 and 2013,
respectively, the near-term outlook for online advertising looks
sharp as advertisers increasingly target Thai consumers in the
virtual world.
DAAT, which gathers data from 17 agencies that represent 80
percent of spending in the market, has recently upgraded its
growth forecast for digital ad spending to 62 percent from its
previous estimate of 33 percent. Social media like Facebook
and video ads on Google's YouTube account for
the biggest share of online advertising spending.
Stocks in Thailand's new media companies have soared.
Diversified media firm Plan B Media PCL has more than
doubled since its February debut, and analysts expect earnings
growth to top 50 percent this year. In contrast, the overall
media and publishing sector index has slumped. It is
one of the worst performers on the Thai stock market this year.
Overall advertising spending dropped 2 percent in the first
seven months, dragged down by a decrease in ad spending in
newspapers and magazines, Thakol Banjongruck, analyst at KK
Trade Securities, wrote in a note to investors. "Advertising
spending is expected to rise 3 percent this year based on the
country's GDP growth forecast of 2.5 percent. However, there is
some risk that growth may be weaker, because
slower-than-expected economic growth and political uncertainty
could prompt advertisers to hold off their advertising budget,"
Thakol said.
($1 = 35.6800 baht)
