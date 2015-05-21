BANGKOK, May 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thailand
could prevent more than 5,000 HIV-related deaths in the next
decade if it expanded HIV testing and treatment among gays in
Bangkok, where about one in three males who have sex with men is
infected, researchers said.
A third of the estimated 185,000 men who have sex with men
in the Thai capital fail to use condoms or are involved in other
behaviour that puts them at high risk of infection, experts said
in a World Bank-sponsored study.
Yet in 2011, only 14,000 of men who have sex with men in
Bangkok got tested, and only 30 percent of those diagnosed and
eligible for treatment started taking lifesaving antiretroviral
drugs (ARVs), the study said.
"We know that antiretroviral treatment works. It keeps
people alive, and it also works in reducing the risk of
transmission to other people," said David Wilson, an author of
the study and associate professor at the University of New South
Wales in Australia.
"It is clear that the number one priority in reducing HIV in
this country is to target men who have sex with men with better
services so they can access testing and then be linked into
treatment," Wilson told journalists at the launch of the report
in Bangkok this week.
Often touted as a success story, Thailand tackled its
massive AIDS epidemic in the 1990s, cutting the estimated number
of people infected each year to 8,100 in 2013 from 143,000 in
1991.
However, it has failed to keep up with the spread of the
disease among some groups, including gay men and transgender
people.
About 44 percent of new infections are in men who have sex
with men, and 25 to 30 percent of those are likely to occur in
Bangkok, the study said, citing official estimates.
MILLIONS NEEDED
The researchers found that a continuation of the current
levels of testing and ARV treatment would cost Thailand $74
million between 2012 and 2022.
It would cost an additional $55 million over the same period
to expand testing and treatment to 80 percent from 20 percent in
2012, the study said.
"That's a lot of money, but relatively, it's not that much
to get four times the coverage," Wilson said.
The extra $55 million would get an additional 47,000 men
tested and more than 12,000 linked to ARV treatment, the study
said.
This expanded care would avert 5,100 HIV-related deaths and
3,700 new cases in the decade to 2022.
More than 90 hospitals and clinics in Bangkok offer HIV
tests, but 75 percent of gay men go to two providers known to
offer free anonymous testing and to be gay-friendly: the Thai
Red Cross Anonymous Clinic and the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control-run Silom Community Clinic, the study said.
