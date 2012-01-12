BANGKOK Jan 12 The Thai unit of
Malaysia's AirAsia, Asia's largest budget carrier by
fleet size, said on Thursday it would submit a filing for its
initial public offering to the Thai market regulator this month
and planned a Bangkok listing in the first quarter.
The company delayed its submission due to flooding last
year, Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Tassapon Bijleveld told
Reuters.
"Thai AirAsia is preparing to submit a filing to the SEC
this month and our target is to be listed on the bourse in the
first quarter," he said.
Thai AirAsia had planned to raise up to $200 million from an
IPO in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 31.75 Baht)
