BANGKOK Jan 12 The Thai unit of Malaysia's AirAsia, Asia's largest budget carrier by fleet size, said on Thursday it would submit a filing for its initial public offering to the Thai market regulator this month and planned a Bangkok listing in the first quarter.

The company delayed its submission due to flooding last year, Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Tassapon Bijleveld told Reuters.

"Thai AirAsia is preparing to submit a filing to the SEC this month and our target is to be listed on the bourse in the first quarter," he said.

Thai AirAsia had planned to raise up to $200 million from an IPO in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 31.75 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)