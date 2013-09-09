BANGKOK, Sept 9 An Airbus 330-300 operated by
Thai Airways skidded off the runway at Bangkok's main
international airport after the nose wheel collapsed on landing
late Sunday night, injuring 14 passengers, the airline said.
The flight from Guangzhou, China, was carrying 288
passengers and 14 crew members. Passengers were evacuated using
emergency slides and the 14 injured were sent to a Bangkok
hospital, Thai Airways said.
"Thai Airways International Flight TG 679 from Guangzhou was
scheduled to arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 23:00 hours local
time. The nose gear failed as the plane touched the runway
causing the plane to skid," the airline said in an emailed
statement.
"Sparks were noticed from the vicinity of the right landing
gear near the engine; the matter is under investigation" by Thai
civil aviation officials, it said.
Bangkok's futuristic Suvarnabhumi airport opened seven years
ago and has since become one of the busiest airports in Asia.
Built to handle 45 million passengers a year, Suvarnabhumi
Airport is already seeing 53 million passengers annually.
The airport is expanding a new passenger terminal and adding
more parking bays and a new runway to enable it to handing 60
million fliers by 2017, according to the Airports of Thailand
Public Company Ltd.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Chris Gallagher)