By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 10 The European Aviation Safety
Agency (EASA) did not put any Thai airlines on its list of
carriers banned from flying into the EU on Thursday, an EU
official said, 10 days after the U.S. aviation body downgraded
Thailand.
EASA, in cooperation with the European Commission, the
bloc's executive arm, regularly updates the list of airlines
banned from flying into the 28-member European Union because of
safety concerns.
Indonesian carriers Lion Air remained on the blacklist, the
EU official said.
The fact that no Thai airlines appeared on the list will be
a boon for Thai Airways International, the only major
airline flying into Europe from the Asian country.
The result of EASA audit came a week after U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) on Dec. 1 downgraded Thailand's
safety ratings because its civil aviation body failed to tackle
flaws in its commercial aviation standards.
EASA visited Thailand earlier this year and on Wednesday
Thailand's Directorate General of Civil Aviation signed an
agreement with the European body in which EASA would help
Thailand improve its air safety oversight.
Europe is Thailand's second largest tourism market, with the
number of European tourists accounting for about 18 percent of
total international visitors this year.
Europe contributes about 30 percent of Thai Airways'
revenue, analysts said.
About four million European visitors travel to Thailand
every year, of whom one million fly with Thai Airways, according
to data from the Thai tourism council.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti in Brussels and Khettiya Jittapong
in Bangkok; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)