BRUSSELS, Dec 10 The European Aviation Safety
Agency (EASA) expressed concern about Thailand's air safety
oversight on Thursday but not did include any Thai carriers in
an updated list of airlines banned from flying in the European
Union.
Some analysts had expected the EU could follow the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which last week
downgraded Thailand's safety ratings, saying the Thai civil
aviation body had failed to tackle flaws in its commercial
aviation standards.
The EU says it makes an overall assessment of a country's
aviation system when assessing which carriers can fly into the
bloc.
Thai Airways International, which flies to 11
destinations in the EU, is the only Thai airline that currently
flies into the 28-member bloc. The European Commission, the EU
executive arm which works with EASA, said it would monitor
Thailand's safety record.
"If the protection of air passengers against safety risks so
requires, the Commission could then propose to include one or
more air carriers from Thailand in the Air Safety List," the
Commission said in a statement.
Thai Airways president Charumporn Jotikasthira told
reporters the decision was a relief, but "going forward, we have
a lot of homework to do given EASA will monitor closely and
review every six months."
The Commission did add Iraqi Airways and Blue Wing Airlines
of Suriname to its list, due to be published in full on Friday,
while Kazakh carrier Air Astana was removed and can now operate
in the EU, it said in a statement. Indonesian carrier Lion Air
remained on the list, according to an EU official.
Thailand has been under growing pressure over its air
safety.
The Southeast Asian country was downgraded by the United
Nations' International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) earlier
this year due to safety concerns although Thailand has since
taken action to ease those concerns.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, in its downgrade
last week, did not give details but said Thailand's Department
of Civil Aviation was "deficient in one or more areas, such as
technical expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping or
inspection procedures".
Thai Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a
news conference the Thai government and aviation body would
continue to work with EASA, FAA and other international audit
agencies to improve safety standards.
Thai authorities plan to re-evaluate licences of Thai
airlines to make sure they meet international standards.
EASA visited Thailand earlier this year and on Wednesday
Thailand's Directorate General of Civil Aviation signed an
agreement with the European body in which EASA would help
Thailand improve its air safety oversight.
Europe is Thailand's second largest tourism market. About
four million European visitors travel to Thailand every year,
and will account for about 18 percent of total international
visitors this year, according to Thai tourism authorities.
