* About 120,000 passengers seen hit by Japanese restrictions
* NokScoot expects loss of 400 mln baht in revenues
* Junta to let European agency inspect Thai aviation sector
(Recast with comments from Thai AirAsiaX, authorities)
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, March 31 A top Thai aviation official
warned on Tuesday of an "unimaginable impact" on revenues and
passenger numbers of Thailand-based airlines after three major
Asian destination countries refused them permission for charter
flights.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha vowed speedy action to get
the bans lifted after Japan, China and South Korea stopped
Thailand-based airlines from flying new charters and routes due
to safety concerns highlighted by an international audit.
The head of Thailand's Department of Civil Aviation, Somchai
Piputwat, said nearly 120,000 passengers wanting to travel to
Japan alone would be affected in the next two months - a busy
time for Thai travellers - because of the new restrictions.
"If we can't solve the problems (with the audit) in the next
eight months, the impact will be unimaginable," Somchai told
reporters.
Thailand's ruling junta will allow the European Aviation
Safety Agency (EASA) to inspect operations of the Thai aviation
supervisory agency to help restore international confidence, the
prime minister said.
"First we will let the EASA come in to create confidence,"
Prayuth told reporters, adding that the junta had set up
committees to try to end the restrictions within a month.
Some 77,000 passengers who have booked flights to Japan for
April and May with Thailand's largest long-haul, low-cost
carrier Thai AirAsiaX will be affected by the Japanese ban,
Somchai said.
In addition, some 27,000 passengers of NokScoot, 10,000 with
Thai Airways International and 3,600 at Asia Altantic
Airline will be affected, he added.
LOST REVENUES
Long-haul, low-cost carrier NokScoot expects to have lost
about 400 million baht ($12 million) in revenue so far this year
after Japanese authorities refused permission for 44 charter
flights, the firm's chief executive Piya Yodmani said.
NokScoot will need to transfer about 20,000 passengers with
flights to Osaka and Tokyo to Thai Airways in the period from
March 30 to May 30, Piya said.
NokScoot, a joint venture between Nok Airlines and
Singapore Airlines subsidiary, has also delayed plans
to launch new flights to South Korea, he said.
Thai AirAsiaX could lose some 150,000 passengers this year
if Japan does not allow it to begin flights to Sapporo from July
1, chief executive Nadda Buranasiri said.
Thai AirAsiaX, part of Malaysia's AirAsiaX, has to
reschedule flights to Japan to help the affected passengers,
Nadda said, adding that the firm may miss its 2015 passenger
target of one million people and lose some 500 million baht in
revenues, currently forecast at 6 billion baht for all-2015.
Analysts said the restrictions have so far had limited
impact on tourism into Thailand as charter flights account for
only about five percent of total flights.
Surapong Techaruvichit, president of the Thai Hotels
Association (THA), said he expected minimal impact on hotel
bookings in Thailand during the peak Songkran period, or Thai
New Year, next month.
($1 = 32.60 Baht)
(Additional reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Pracha
Hariraksapitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gareth
Jones)