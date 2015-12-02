BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
BANGKOK Dec 2 Shares of Thai airline operators fell on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Thailand's safety ratings.
The downgrade means Thai airlines are prevented from launching or expanding services to the United States, either directly or as code-share partners.
Shares of Asia Aviation Pcl dropped nearly three percent. Shares of national carrier Thai Airways International , Nok Airlines and Bangkok Airways each lost about one percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: