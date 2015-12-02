BANGKOK Dec 2 Shares of Thai airline operators fell on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Thailand's safety ratings.

The downgrade means Thai airlines are prevented from launching or expanding services to the United States, either directly or as code-share partners.

Shares of Asia Aviation Pcl dropped nearly three percent. Shares of national carrier Thai Airways International , Nok Airlines and Bangkok Airways each lost about one percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy)