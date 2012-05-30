BANGKOK May 30 Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT)
is to spend about $1.9 billion over the next five years
to expand capacity at Bangkok's overcrowded Suvarnabhumi airport
by a third, its president said on Wednesday.
AOT, which runs the country's six main airports, aims to
boost capacity at Suvarnabhumi by 15 million to serve up to 60
million passengers in 2017, Anirut Thanomkulbutra told
reporters.
The $4 billion airport, which opened in September 2006 on
what was once flooded marshland known as "cobra swamp", is
expected to serve about 51 million passengers in AOT's fiscal
year ending in September 2012, up from 48 million a year earlier
and above annual capacity put at 45 million now, Anirut said.
Construction is due to begin in 2015. Some 80 percent of the
budget will come from AOT's cash and the remaining 20 percent
from a domestic loan, he said, adding it had hired ECM
Consortium to manage the expansion.
Bangkok's old Don Muang airport, which these days is used by
private planes, budget airlines and freight carriers, will take
some of the strain from July 2012 when some scheduled commercial
operations will move back there, Anirut said.
"Don Muang will be opened in July and serve both domestic
and international airlines and we aim to have about 8 million
passengers a year," he said.
The airport operator made a net profit of 2.99 billion baht
in the second quarter ending March 31, up more than two-thirds
from a year earlier, thanks to the growing number of
developing-world travellers and growth in low-cost air travel.
Passenger numbers to Thailand through its six airports are
expected to reach 70 million this fiscal year, up from 66
million last year, Anirut said.
At the midsession break, AOT shares were up 0.9 percent at
57.50 baht, outperforming a 0.57 percent drop in the main index
.
($1 = 31.74 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)