By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Feb 6 Air traffic at Thailand's six main
airports run by Airports of Thailand climbed to a
record last year, boosted by aggressive expansion at budget
airlines that were unfazed by a political crisis and a shortage
of airport capacity.
Total passenger numbers rose 2.5 percent to 90.53 million in
2014, with low-cost carriers - which focus primarily on domestic
travel - accounting for nearly 40 percent of the total, up from
less than 10 percent a decade ago.
Budget airlines such as Thai AirAsia and Nok Airlines Pcl
are building up fleets and stepping up fare
competition, which has drawn out domestic travellers. Business
was also buoyed by foreign travellers avoiding Bangkok's
political troubles and heading instead to the provinces.
Domestic traffic at AOT's airports grew at a brisk 16 percent
pace last year even as international traffic dipped 5.6 percent.
AOT plans to expand its capacity at its three largest
airports by an average of 53 percent over the next four years to
ease capacity bottlenecks and reap the rise in traffic. Optimism
about its prospects boosted its shares to a record high of 333
baht on Feb. 3 and they are up 68 percent since the May coup,
compared with a 17 percent rise in Bangkok's benchmark SET index
.
"The trend will continue over the next five years given that
many low-cost carriers like AirAsia have already announced fleet
expansion plans," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, analyst at KGI
Securities. He added that the expansion of AOT's three main
airports would help to support growth in the Thai tourism
industry.
