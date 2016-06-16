BANGKOK, June 16 Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT)
, the country's main airport operator, plans to spend
194 billion baht ($5.5 billion) over the next 15 years to expand
its six airports to handle a boom in visitors, it said on
Thursday.
AOT's budget was higher than a previous plan of 140 billion,
mainly due to a revision to the expansion at Bangkok's Don Muang
international airport following a surge in passengers and budget
airline flights, President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn told Reuters.
Under the new plan, the budget for Don Muang airport will
increase to 28.7 billion baht from 7 billion baht as it needs to
construct new facilities, including a building linked to a new
mass transit line, Nitinai said.
Majority state-owned AOT operates Thailand's six main
airports - Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang in Bangkok, Hat Yai,
Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Phuket - which together handle about
90 percent of air traffic in the country.
By 2030, Thailand's six main airports will have be able to
serve 150 million passengers a year up from 71.5 million now,
the operator said in a statement.
The construction of second-phase expansion at Suvarnabhumi
is expected to begin in August, which will boost the overcrowded
airport's capacity to 60 million passengers a year by 2019 and
90 million by 2021 from 45 million now, it said.
The $4 billion Suvarnabhumi airport, which opened in 2006 on
what was once flooded marshland known as "cobra swamp", has
already had to handle more than 50 million passengers a year.
The number of international tourists coming to Thailand rose
15.5 percent in the first quarter of 2016 and the government has
forecast a record 32 million arrivals this year.
Thailand's tourism sector makes up about 10 percent of the
economy, which has been recovering slowly since the army seized
power in May 2014 to end months of political unrest.
($1 = 35.2100 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
editing by David Clarke)