BANGKOK, Sept 20 Thailand's top mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl, said it will maintain its 3G investment budget of 50 billion Thai baht ($1.62 billion) over the next three years after it receives licences for third-generation mobile services.

AIS, partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , has already prepared money to join the 3G auction, Chief Executive Wichain Mektrakarn told Reuters on Thursday.

The telecoms regulator plans to hold the long-awaited 3G auction on Oct 16, a crucial step in reforming the nearly $7 billion sector and allowing operators to tap new revenue from fast-growing data services.

($1 = 30.7850 baht)