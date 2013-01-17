BRIEF-Prosten Health enters disposal agreement with Feng Tingting
* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion
BANGKOK Jan 17 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) , Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday the Thai telecoms industry would continue to grow in 2013 with demand for air time rising 7 percent, mostly from data services.
The industry's handset sales are expected to rise 15 percent, with more than 7 million smartphones and more than 1 million smart devices such as tablet PCs, said Vice-Chairman Somprasong Boonyachai.
AIS is partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications . (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
MUMBAI, June 2 Anil Ambani, chairman of India's Reliance Communications, said on Friday he expected to complete two key deals to cut debt by September and that lenders had given the telecoms firm until the end of 2017 to overhaul its business.