BRIEF-Prosten Health enters disposal agreement with Feng Tingting
* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion
BANGKOK Jan 17 Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) :
*Thailand's largest mobile phone operator plans to invest 13 billion baht ($435 million), mostly on 3G, this year, said Chief Executive Wichain Mektrakarn.
MUMBAI, June 2 Anil Ambani, chairman of India's Reliance Communications, said on Friday he expected to complete two key deals to cut debt by September and that lenders had given the telecoms firm until the end of 2017 to overhaul its business.