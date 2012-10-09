BANGKOK Oct 9 Amata Corporation Pcl :

* The company raised its 2012 land sales target to 3,500 rais (1,400 acres) from 3,000 rais due to positive investment sentiment, it said in a statement.

* It sold almost 2,000 rais of its industrial lands in the first six months of this year, it said.

* It expects an improved investment trend next year due to more manufacturing plant relocations to Thailand. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)